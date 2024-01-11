Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Rose 30.56% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 7.47% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the FRGT share is $6.70, that puts it down -1761.11 from that peak though still a striking 30.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.19 million shares over the past three months.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. FRGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.98% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.21%, and it has moved by 24.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.32%. The short interest in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 8.00% in 2024.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.79%, with the float percentage being 1.80%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 16194.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $5863.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14359.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5199.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 761.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $275.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 189.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $68.0.