For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.31% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the POL share is $42.90, that puts it down -322.24 from that peak though still a striking 89.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $21.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.09 million shares over the past three months.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Polished.com Inc (POL) registered a 4.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.31% in intraday trading to $10.16 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 60.51%, and it has moved by 757.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.06%. The short interest in Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.76 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.00% and then drop by -15.40% in the coming quarter.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Polished.com Inc insiders own 3.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.56%, with the float percentage being 11.94%.