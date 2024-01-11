For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.16% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the IMVT share is $45.58, that puts it down -5.31 from that peak though still a striking 67.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $6.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.07. IMVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) registered a -1.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.16% in intraday trading to $43.28 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.63%, and it has moved by 10.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 130.95%. The short interest in Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 7.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.83 day(s) to cover.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunovant Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares have gone up 121.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.87% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.20% this quarter and then jump 2.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -9.66% in 2024.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant Inc insiders own 55.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.52%, with the float percentage being 107.31%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 4.19% of all shares), a total value of $103.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.42 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, Lp’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $102.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $43.4 million.