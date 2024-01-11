Following Its 52-Week Low, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC)’S Share Price Rose 72.28% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 24.74%

During the last session, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.33% or -$0.97. The 52-week high for the METC share is $22.55, that puts it down -5.23 from that peak though still a striking 72.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. METC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) registered a -4.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.33% in intraday trading to $21.43 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.42%, and it has moved by 27.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 188.56%. The short interest in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is 3.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ramaco Resources Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) shares have gone up 146.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.62% against -17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 128.10% this quarter and then jump 56.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $184.74 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240.33 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $135.23 million and $133.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.60% and then jump by 79.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -10.10% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.23% per annum.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Ramaco Resources Inc insiders own 10.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.86%, with the float percentage being 38.92%. Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.61 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $47.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.59 million shares, is of Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $47.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $3.95 million.