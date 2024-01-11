Following Its 52-Week Low, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’S Share Price Rose 72.04% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -16.46%

During the recent session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 15.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $145.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$6.0. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $187.39, that puts it down -28.98 from that peak though still a striking 72.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.63. The company’s market capitalization is $34.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.23 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.96. COIN has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.97% in intraday trading to $145.29 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.63%, and it has moved by 5.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 236.08%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 19.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares have gone up 35.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.14% against 5.60.

While earnings are projected to return 93.26% in 2024.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc insiders own 3.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.38%, with the float percentage being 55.40%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 878 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.7 million shares (or 7.21% of all shares), a total value of $980.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $796.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 7.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $531.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.68 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $334.96 million.