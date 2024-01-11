FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.83% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the NOTE share is $6.60, that puts it down -602.13 from that peak though still a striking 30.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $122.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. NOTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) registered a -8.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.83% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.71%, and it has moved by -29.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.71%. The short interest in FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) is 6.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that FiscalNote Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) shares have gone down -75.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.60% against 9.80.

While earnings are projected to return 86.96% in 2024.

