Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Are Up 74.55%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares were 3.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.43% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ESPR share is $7.41, that puts it down -169.45 from that peak though still a striking 74.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $312.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.72 million shares over the past three months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. ESPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) registered a -1.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.43% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.57%, and it has moved by 84.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.66%. The short interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 18.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares have gone up 65.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.05% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.20% this quarter and then jump 79.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.33 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.43 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.82 million and $24.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.50% and then jump by 164.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.80%. While earnings are projected to return 42.93% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.90% per annum.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders