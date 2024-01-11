Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Fall -70.48% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the EBS share is $16.66, that puts it down -674.88 from that peak though still a striking 15.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $111.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. EBS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.92%, and it has moved by 1.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.28%. The short interest in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is 11.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 64.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, EBS is trading at a discount of -225.58% off the target high and -132.56% off the low.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Emergent Biosolutions Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) shares have gone down -70.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.58% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 132.30% this quarter and then jump 91.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $283.65 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $188.15 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -97.56% in 2024.

EBS Dividends

Emergent Biosolutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders