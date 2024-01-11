Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Declined -2.06% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. The 52-week high for the EDBL share is $16.98, that puts it down -3365.31 from that peak though still a striking 22.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 50510.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 92.90K shares over the past three months.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EDBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.47%, and it has moved by -2.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.47%. The short interest in Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) is 38180.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.07 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.25 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.75 million and $3.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.50% and then jump by 38.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 92.67% in 2024.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Edible Garden AG Inc insiders own 4.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.23%, with the float percentage being 8.61%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 2.18% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35337.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $44877.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 35337.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44877.0 market value.