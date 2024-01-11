Does Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s (NASDAQ:MIGI) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.30% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the MIGI share is $4.36, that puts it down -23.86 from that peak though still a striking 87.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $58.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.83K shares over the past three months.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MIGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) registered a -3.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.30% in intraday trading to $3.52 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.14%, and it has moved by 193.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.31%. The short interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) is 84540.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) shares have gone up 23.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.36% against 7.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.58%. While earnings are projected to return 7.69% in 2024.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc insiders own 15.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.09%, with the float percentage being 7.18%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.38 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Regal Partners Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF owns about 64344.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27226.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $20626.0.