Does Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) Still Look Attractive After A -5.65% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares were 70.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.68% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GOEV share is $1.47, that puts it down -568.18 from that peak though still a striking 4.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $171.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 66.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 34.50 million shares over the past three months.

Canoo Inc (GOEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.33. GOEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Canoo Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Canoo Inc (GOEV) registered a 2.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.68% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.65%, and it has moved by -11.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.75%. The short interest in Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 121.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canoo Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canoo Inc (GOEV) shares have gone down -60.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.59% against 9.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1059.54%. While earnings are projected to return 66.58% in 2024.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Canoo Inc insiders own 4.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.34%, with the float percentage being 21.40%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.42 million shares (or 3.06% of all shares), a total value of $9.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.74 million shares, is of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canoo Inc (GOEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.15 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $1.99 million.