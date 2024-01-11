Does Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) Still Look Attractive After A -5.50% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $8.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.66 million shares over the past three months.

Aravive Inc (ARAV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ARAV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) trade information

Aravive Inc (ARAV) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.50%, and it has moved by -10.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.12%. The short interest in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 98.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ARAV is trading at a discount of -8990.91% off the target high and -8990.91% off the low.

Aravive Inc (ARAV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.60% this quarter and then jump 92.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.60% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 million and $420k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 90.29% in 2024.

ARAV Dividends

Aravive Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s Major holders

Aravive Inc insiders own 38.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.21%, with the float percentage being 13.39%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.78 million shares (or 6.50% of all shares), a total value of $6.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.57 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 6.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aravive Inc (ARAV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.