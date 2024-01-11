Could Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.76% or -$0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 176.95K shares over the past three months.

Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BKYI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) registered a -5.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.76% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.83%, and it has moved by -25.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.63%. The short interest in Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) is 20570.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.83 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.15 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.37 million and $1.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.00% and then jump by 79.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.63%. While earnings are projected to return 76.98% in 2024.

BKYI Dividends

Bio-Key International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s Major holders