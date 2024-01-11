Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) Has Been Falling -68.15% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s traded shares were 12.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.03% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the CHRS share is $10.99, that puts it down -284.27 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $318.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.41 million shares over the past three months.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.73. CHRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) registered a -4.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.03% in intraday trading to $2.86 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.30%, and it has moved by 28.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.15%. The short interest in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) is 23.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 75.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, CHRS is trading at a discount of -704.2% off the target high and -39.86% off the low.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coherus Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) shares have gone down -36.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.32% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.30% this quarter and then jump 73.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.68 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100.7 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.35 million and $47.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 111.00% and then jump by 112.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.45%. While earnings are projected to return 46.58% in 2024.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

Coherus Biosciences Inc insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.80%, with the float percentage being 89.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.79 million shares (or 16.71% of all shares), a total value of $67.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $37.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $10.41 million.