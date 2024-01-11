Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Investing Potential Is $2.61

During the recent session, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.25% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $4.55, that puts it down -74.33 from that peak though still a striking 23.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $998.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.33 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.71. CDE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Callon Petroleum Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) registered a -2.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.25% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.31%, and it has moved by -16.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.68%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is 26.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.86, which implies an increase of 32.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, CDE is trading at a discount of -72.41% off the target high and -14.94% off the low.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) shares have gone down -14.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.63% against -13.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -108.51%. While earnings are projected to return 33.04% in 2024.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.19%, with the float percentage being 75.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.64 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $92.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.04 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $88.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 18.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.12 million, or about 4.00% of the stock, which is worth about $34.04 million.