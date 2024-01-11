CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) Stock Jumped 28.80% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares were 1.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.81% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CISO share is $2.20, that puts it down -1471.43 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $24.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.28 million shares over the past three months.

CISO Global Inc (CISO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CISO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

CISO Global Inc (CISO) registered a 4.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.81% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.53%, and it has moved by 28.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.37%. The short interest in CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

CISO Global Inc (CISO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.08 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.74 million and $13.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.00% and then jump by 53.60% in the coming quarter.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

CISO Global Inc insiders own 50.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.34%, with the float percentage being 12.80%. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 4.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CISO Global Inc (CISO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $46053.0.