Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Has Been Falling -16.17% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 7.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $52.88, that puts it down -166.94 from that peak though still a striking 16.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.53. The company’s market capitalization is $8.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.35 million shares over the past three months.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CHWY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Chewy Inc (CHWY) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $19.81 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.44%, and it has moved by -2.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.67%. The short interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is 17.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares have gone down -47.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.32% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -600.00% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.77 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.88 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -100.80% in 2024, the next five years will return 25.65% per annum.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc insiders own 1.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.88%, with the float percentage being 89.57%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 520 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.1 million shares (or 13.51% of all shares), a total value of $635.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.07 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 13.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $634.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $104.73 million.