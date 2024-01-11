Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Has Been Rising 76.92% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CELH share is $68.95, that puts it down -15.47 from that peak though still a striking 55.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.75. The company’s market capitalization is $13.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.96 million shares over the past three months.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.47. CELH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $59.71 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.58%, and it has moved by 20.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.92%. The short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 36.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.94, which implies an increase of 17.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $83.33 respectively. As a result, CELH is trading at a discount of -39.56% off the target high and -7.18% off the low.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celsius Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares have gone up 20.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 185.23% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 233.30% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 99.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $332.34 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $388.6 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $177.96 million and $218.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.70% and then jump by 77.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -69.13%. While earnings are projected to return 187.86% in 2024.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc insiders own 41.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.76%, with the float percentage being 104.35%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 564 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 22.18 million shares (or 38.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 25.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $842.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 8.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 15.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $499.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.68 million, or about 8.18% of the stock, which is worth about $271.03 million.