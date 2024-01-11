Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Is Up 30.94% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CLRB share is $3.75, that puts it down -8.07 from that peak though still a striking 62.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $42.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 885.28K shares over the past three months.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CLRB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $3.47 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.61%, and it has moved by 30.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.85%. The short interest in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cellectar Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) shares have gone up 92.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.12% against 14.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.04%. While earnings are projected to return 40.43% in 2024.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Cellectar Biosciences Inc insiders own 16.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.56%, with the float percentage being 44.92%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Worth Venture Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 99704.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 65482.0, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.