CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT):The Stock Was Up 40.32 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CBAT share is $1.44, that puts it down -16.13 from that peak though still a striking 40.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $110.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 126.63K shares over the past three months.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.23%, and it has moved by 21.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.98%. The short interest in CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 1.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.80, which implies an increase of 31.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.80 and $1.80 respectively. As a result, CBAT is trading at a discount of -45.16% off the target high and -45.16% off the low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CBAK Energy Technology Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) shares have gone down -4.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 140.00% against -11.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.07%.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 09 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology Inc insiders own 19.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.84%, with the float percentage being 2.30%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) shares are EA Series Trust-EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that EA Series Trust-EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.