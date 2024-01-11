Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) Has Been Rising 18.28% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.59% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the RNAC share is $1.99, that puts it down -142.68 from that peak though still a striking 26.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $126.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 865.60K shares over the past three months.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RNAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) registered a 20.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.59% in intraday trading to $0.82 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.11%, and it has moved by 11.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.69%. The short interest in Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) is 7.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 18.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, RNAC is trading at a discount of -21.95% off the target high and -21.95% off the low.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) shares have gone down -28.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -350.00% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -175.00% this quarter and then jump 64.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.8 million and $5.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -65.00% and then drop by -15.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -197.92% in 2024.

RNAC Dividends

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s Major holders

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc insiders own 25.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.78%, with the float percentage being 63.75%.