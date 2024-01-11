Can You Get A Quick Recovery From U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) Given A -57592.31% drop From High?

During the last session, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s traded shares were 20.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.38% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the UCAR share is $75.00, that puts it down -57592.31 from that peak though still a striking -7.69% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $6.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.51 million shares over the past three months.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

U Power Ltd (UCAR) registered a -12.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.38% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.45%, and it has moved by -66.97% in 30 days. The short interest in U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

UCAR Dividends

U Power Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

U Power Ltd insiders own 71.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.23%, with the float percentage being 0.79%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38122.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25000.0 shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.