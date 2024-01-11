Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Given A -718.0% drop From High?

During the recent session, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s traded shares were 2.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.94% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the KITT share is $4.09, that puts it down -718.0 from that peak though still a striking 44.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $25.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. KITT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) registered a -3.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.94% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.42%, and it has moved by -35.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.48%. The short interest in Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.30% this quarter and then jump 57.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.23 million and $2.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 89.00% and then jump by 316.70% in the coming quarter.

KITT Dividends

Nauticus Robotics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders

Nauticus Robotics Inc insiders own 55.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.09%, with the float percentage being 27.14%. Harvard Management Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 1.00% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55641.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $49006.0.