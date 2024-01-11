Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) On Wednesday – Up 7.69% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. The 52-week high for the BRSH share is $15.00, that puts it down -11438.46 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $0.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.37 million shares over the past three months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BRSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Bruush Oral Care Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) registered a -3.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.34% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.36%, and it has moved by -15.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.89%. The short interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is 87820.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Bruush Oral Care Inc. insiders own 61.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.71%, with the float percentage being 1.84%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3310.0 shares (or 0.65% of all shares), a total value of $778.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3225.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $758.0.