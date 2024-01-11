Boom Or Bust? Where Will Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s traded shares were 3.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.25% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the INVZ share is $6.14, that puts it down -182.95 from that peak though still a striking 40.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $357.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.07 million shares over the past three months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. INVZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) registered a -2.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.25% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.43%, and it has moved by 20.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.82%. The short interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 13.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Innoviz Technologies Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares have gone down -37.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.40% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.00% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 190.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.5 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.3 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.58 million and $1.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 629.20% and then jump by 586.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.41%. While earnings are projected to return 15.24% in 2024.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Innoviz Technologies Ltd insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.49%, with the float percentage being 54.92%. Fifthdelta Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $32.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.82 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 5.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $4.06 million.