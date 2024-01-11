Boom Or Bust: Where Does Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares were 29.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.36% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the CLSK share is $13.56, that puts it down -35.87 from that peak though still a striking 79.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.81 million shares over the past three months.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CLSK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Celestica, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) registered a -5.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.36% in intraday trading to $9.98 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.53%, and it has moved by -3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 351.81%. The short interest in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 15.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cleanspark Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares have gone up 50.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.03% against 5.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.20%. While earnings are projected to return -164.82% in 2024.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Cleanspark Inc insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.76%, with the float percentage being 38.67%. Toroso Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.89 million shares (or 79.86% of all shares), a total value of $16.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 70.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 82.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.89 million, or about 79.90% of the stock, which is worth about $23.4 million.