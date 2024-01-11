Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) Has Been Falling -84.76% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares were 4.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.85% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ATXI share is $2.35, that puts it down -1282.35 from that peak though still a striking 23.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.69 million shares over the past three months.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ATXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) registered a -7.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.85% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.69%, and it has moved by 13.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.76%. The short interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.70% this quarter and then jump 91.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.30%. While earnings are projected to return 40.18% in 2024.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Avenue Therapeutics Inc insiders own 24.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.57%, with the float percentage being 11.28%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 52571.0 shares (or 0.40% of all shares), a total value of $9131.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51572.0 shares, is of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8958.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 46293.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8041.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44652.0, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $7756.0.