Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s traded shares were 10.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.81. The 52-week high for the AULT share is $33.14, that puts it down -47242.86 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.06. The company’s market capitalization is $5.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.82 million shares over the past three months.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. AULT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) registered a 2.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.22% in intraday trading to $0.07 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.22%, and it has moved by -28.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.74%. The short interest in Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is 2.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 156.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.66%.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Ault Alliance Inc insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.30%, with the float percentage being 0.30%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 56844.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $4183.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50117.0 shares, is of Osaic Holdings Inc’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3688.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 16916.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1245.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4700.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $345.0.