Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Has Been Rising 11.60% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $5.64, that puts it down -889.47 from that peak though still a striking 64.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $58.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.90 million shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.71. ATRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.07%, and it has moved by -14.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.70%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 10.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 88.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, ATRA is trading at a discount of -2180.7% off the target high and 12.28% off the low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) shares have gone down -72.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.03% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -75.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.55 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.47 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $221k and $1.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5,126.20% and then jump by 427.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.97%. While earnings are projected to return -11.24% in 2024.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders