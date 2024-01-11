As The Stock Rises By 436.04% Year-To-Date, Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s traded shares were 3.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the NEXI share is $20.35, that puts it down -71.01 from that peak though still a striking 89.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $12.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Neximmune Inc (NEXI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NEXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$7.5.

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Neximmune Inc (NEXI) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $11.90 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 91.94%, and it has moved by 223.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.78%. The short interest in Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 35680.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Neximmune Inc (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 91.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.76%.

NEXI Dividends

Neximmune Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders