As The Stock Falls By -14.55% Year-To-Date, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the recent session, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM)’s traded shares were 4.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.55% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BTM share is $11.15, that puts it down -303.99 from that peak though still a striking 27.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $36.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 246.66K shares over the past three months.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) trade information

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) registered a 4.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $2.76 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.56%, and it has moved by 1.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.89%. The short interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170.78 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.21 million by the end of Mar 2024.

BTM Dividends

Bitcoin Depot Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM)’s Major holders

Bitcoin Depot Inc insiders own 52.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.81%, with the float percentage being 89.92%.