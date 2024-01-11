As The Stock Falls By -11.18% Year-To-Date, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares were 82.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.30% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NKLA share is $3.71, that puts it down -375.64 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $899.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 112.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 82.62 million shares over the past three months.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.71. NKLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Nikola Corp (NKLA) registered a 2.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.30% in intraday trading to $0.78 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.97%, and it has moved by 8.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.92%. The short interest in Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 181.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nikola Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nikola Corp (NKLA) shares have gone down -43.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.92% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.90% this quarter and then jump 61.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.16 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.53 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.56 million and $11.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 115.80% and then jump by 228.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 20.30% in 2024.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corp insiders own 8.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.59%, with the float percentage being 24.72%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.62 million shares (or 5.72% of all shares), a total value of $61.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nikola Corp (NKLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.57 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $16.01 million.