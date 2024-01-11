Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.78% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AMRN share is $2.23, that puts it down -85.83 from that peak though still a striking 45.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $491.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. AMRN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) registered a -6.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.78% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.34%, and it has moved by 43.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.09%. The short interest in Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 13.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.42, which implies an increase of 15.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, AMRN is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and 16.67% off the low.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amarin Corp ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares have gone down -1.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.67% against 15.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.03 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.69 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90.25 million and $81.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -31.30% and then drop by -27.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.85%. While earnings are projected to return 37.95% in 2024, the next five years will return 38.90% per annum.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corp ADR insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.58%, with the float percentage being 28.71%. Kynam Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 12.02 million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $14.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.66 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 10.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.65 million.