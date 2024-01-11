After A 6.23% Jump In The Last Week, Does Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CYH share is $8.01, that puts it down -123.74 from that peak though still a striking 43.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $489.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CYH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $3.58 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.23%, and it has moved by 35.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.66%. The short interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 12.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.86, which implies an increase of 26.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.10 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, CYH is trading at a discount of -81.56% off the target high and 13.41% off the low.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Community Health Systems, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares have gone down -21.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.16% against 12.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -96.00% this quarter and then jump 81.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.15 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.16 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.14 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.30% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 38.09% in 2024, the next five years will return -7.95% per annum.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems, Inc. insiders own 7.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.36%, with the float percentage being 88.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.64 million shares (or 15.09% of all shares), a total value of $90.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.98 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $17.53 million.