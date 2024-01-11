After A -2.77% Drop In The Last Week, Does WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.86 million shares over the past three months.

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WISA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) registered a -0.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.27% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.77%, and it has moved by -14.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.77%. The short interest in WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.31%. While earnings are projected to return 96.74% in 2024.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

WiSA Technologies Inc insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.67%, with the float percentage being 0.67%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45882.0 shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $58270.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20700.0 shares, is of Ingalls & Snyder’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26289.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 45800.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58166.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 727.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $894.0.