After A 11.05% Jump In The Last Week, Does ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.51% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ATAI share is $2.39, that puts it down -25.13 from that peak though still a striking 46.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $317.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ATAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) registered a -7.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.51% in intraday trading to $1.91 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.05%, and it has moved by 66.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.14%. The short interest in ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 4.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares have gone down -6.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.37% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 93.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38k and $40k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 67.81% in 2024.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders