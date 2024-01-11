Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) On Wednesday – Down -1.22 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the AEHR share is $54.10, that puts it down -199.72 from that peak though still a striking -1.22% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.27. The company’s market capitalization is $519.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. AEHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $18.05 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.02%, and it has moved by -29.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.63%. The short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 6.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 27.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, AEHR is trading at a discount of -38.5% off the target high and -38.5% off the low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aehr Test Systems has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares have gone down -56.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.97% against -13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 30.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.31 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.04 million by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 90.24%. While earnings are projected to return 29.66% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders own 5.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.57%, with the float percentage being 80.17%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 6.53% of all shares), a total value of $34.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Congress Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $11.45 million.