A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE)

During the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 11.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.12% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $105.60, that puts it down -62017.65 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $3.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.95 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FFIE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.17.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) registered a -5.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.12% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.64%, and it has moved by -43.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.44%. The short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 23.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.40% this quarter and then drop -261.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.25 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 86.67% in 2024.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders