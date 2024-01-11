A Quick Glance At Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Stock: It Is up 94.22% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 18.07 Percent

During the last session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CDIO share is $8.50, that puts it down -189.12 from that peak though still a striking 94.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $60.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.68 million shares over the past three months.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CDIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $2.94 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.33%, and it has moved by 116.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 180.00%. The short interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -45.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 47.02% in 2024.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders