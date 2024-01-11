A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO), As It Continued To Fall -18.74% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 24.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $16.18, that puts it down -119.54 from that peak though still a striking 5.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.00. The company’s market capitalization is $11.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 66.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 52.54 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.85. NIO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $7.37 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.88%, and it has moved by -4.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.43%. The short interest in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is 166.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.58, which implies an increase of 90.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.21 and $117.11 respectively. As a result, NIO is trading at a discount of -1489.01% off the target high and -377.75% off the low.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc ADR (NIO) shares have gone down -31.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.46% against 1.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.07%. While earnings are projected to return -48.34% in 2024.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc ADR insiders own 7.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.76%, with the float percentage being 32.34%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 695 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 119.46 million shares (or 7.61% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $647.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc ADR (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 38.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $290.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.55 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $253.2 million.