A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT), As It Continued To Fall -6.36% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares were 3.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. The 52-week high for the MMAT share is $1.16, that puts it down -1833.33 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $30.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.95 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MMAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) registered a -2.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.52% in intraday trading to $0.06 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.78%, and it has moved by -5.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.53%. The short interest in Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 49.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.9 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.45 million and $3.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 114.40% and then jump by 19.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.20%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc insiders own 16.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.14%, with the float percentage being 4.96%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 1.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.