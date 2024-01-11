A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD), As It Continued To Rise 21.96% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares were 3.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.52% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the APLD share is $11.62, that puts it down -41.36 from that peak though still a striking 78.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.74. The company’s market capitalization is $870.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.27 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. APLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) registered a -3.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.52% in intraday trading to $8.22 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.18%, and it has moved by 24.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 295.19%. The short interest in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is 14.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.6 day(s) to cover.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Digital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares have gone up 3.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 130.61% against 5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 103.40% this quarter and then jump 337.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 539.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.31 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.92 million by the end of Feb 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 196.26% in 2024.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Digital Corporation insiders own 31.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.19%, with the float percentage being 79.37%. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 5.50% of all shares), a total value of $54.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $17.31 million.