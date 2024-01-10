ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) Shares Could Drop Up To -1506.03%

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.24, and it changed around -$0.26 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.51B. ZTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.05, offering almost -56.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.33, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.47% since then. We note from ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZTO as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.22 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.61% year-to-date, but still down -8.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) is -9.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $250.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZTO is forecast to be at a low of $203.05 and a high of $309.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1506.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -955.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.96 percent over the past six months and at a 24.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR to make $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.42 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.08%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 31.30% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.70% per year for the next five years.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares, and 44.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.75%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stock is held by 416 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.86% of the shares, which is about 41.79 million shares worth $1.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.16% or 19.26 million shares worth $482.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 36.8 million shares worth $1.02 billion, making up 6.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 5.02 million shares worth around $139.66 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.