You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO).

In the last trading session, 3.68 million shares of the Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $106.95, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $362.09B. NVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.98, offering almost -1.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.18% since then. We note from Novo Nordisk ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Novo Nordisk ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NVO as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 108.98 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.38% year-to-date, but still up 4.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is 10.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $737.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVO is forecast to be at a low of $360.00 and a high of $875.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -718.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -236.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Novo Nordisk ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.49 percent over the past six months and at a 52.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Novo Nordisk ADR to make $9.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.97 billion and $7.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.17%. Novo Nordisk ADR earnings are expected to increase by 48.03% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.80% per year for the next five years.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.29. It is important to note, however, that the 1.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Novo Nordisk ADR shares, and 8.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.87%. Novo Nordisk ADR stock is held by 1,477 institutions, with Jennison Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.55% or 18.74 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.93 million shares worth $477.51 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $313.26 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.