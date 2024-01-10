You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX).

In today’s recent session, 7.22 million shares of the Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $239.04M. CMPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -195.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.19% since then. We note from Compass Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.28K.

Compass Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CMPX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compass Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Instantly CMPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.19% year-to-date, but still up 29.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) is 7.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.53 day(s).

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Compass Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.98 percent over the past six months and at a 10.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.68%.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.70% of Compass Therapeutics Inc shares, and 71.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.65%. Compass Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 110 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 42.90% of the shares, which is about 22.36 million shares worth $41.82 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 12.78% or 6.66 million shares worth $12.46 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.19 million shares worth $4.09 million, making up 4.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $3.85 million, which represents about 3.96% of the total shares outstanding.