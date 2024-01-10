Why Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have been traded, and its beta is -0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.82, and it changed around -$0.49 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.65B. ZM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.13, offering almost -25.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.2% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 23 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.96 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.69% year-to-date, but still up 0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is -7.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.84 percent over the past six months and at a 13.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Zoom Video Communications Inc to make $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc earnings are expected to increase by -1.03% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.50% per year for the next five years.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.93% of Zoom Video Communications Inc shares, and 66.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.87%. Zoom Video Communications Inc stock is held by 961 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 48.64% of the shares, which is about 22.7 million shares worth $1.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 29.78% or 13.9 million shares worth $943.64 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 8.01 million shares worth $544.03 million, making up 17.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.14 million shares worth around $485.08 million, which represents about 15.31% of the total shares outstanding.