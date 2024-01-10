Why Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $637.02M. PL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.18, offering almost -132.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.52% since then. We note from Planet Labs PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Planet Labs PBC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Planet Labs PBC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.37 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is -8.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.54 day(s).

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Planet Labs PBC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.60 percent over the past six months and at a 13.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to make $59.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.20%. Planet Labs PBC earnings are expected to increase by 16.78% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.72% of Planet Labs PBC shares, and 52.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.89%. Planet Labs PBC stock is held by 230 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.08% of the shares, which is about 31.94 million shares worth $102.86 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.75% or 17.85 million shares worth $57.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $18.68 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.91 million shares worth around $15.82 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.