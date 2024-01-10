Why PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.38, and it changed around -$0.52 or -4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.10B. PAGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.19, offering almost -6.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.02% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.28. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PAGS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.94 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.72% year-to-date, but still up 2.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) is 19.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.69 percent over the past six months and at a 10.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd to make $805.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.36%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 11.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.08% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares, and 90.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.31%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock is held by 340 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.79% of the shares, which is about 28.84 million shares worth $272.24 million.

Capital World Investors, with 11.75% or 24.57 million shares worth $231.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 12.7 million shares worth $114.05 million, making up 6.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.49 million shares worth around $107.83 million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.