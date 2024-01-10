Why DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 5.3 million shares of the DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $103.05, and it changed around $4.53 or 4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.04B. DASH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.98, offering almost -0.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.12% since then. We note from DoorDash Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

DoorDash Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.13. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DoorDash Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 103.33 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.21% year-to-date, but still up 6.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) is 4.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

DoorDash Inc (DASH) estimates and forecasts

DoorDash Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.05 percent over the past six months and at a 54.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect DoorDash Inc to make $2.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.82 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.11%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of DoorDash Inc shares, and 91.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.38%. DoorDash Inc stock is held by 705 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 32.92 million shares worth $3.39 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.39% or 27.04 million shares worth $2.79 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 18.82 million shares worth $1.94 billion, making up 5.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $940.58 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.