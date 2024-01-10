Why Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.88M. CGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -35.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.72% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Compugen Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CGEN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compugen Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $Compugen Ltd. for the current quarter.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0250 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.59% year-to-date, but still down -9.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 124.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGEN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Compugen Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.39 percent over the past six months and at a 12.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.57%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Compugen Ltd shares, and 14.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.96%. Compugen Ltd stock is held by 78 institutions, with Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $2.27 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with 1.46% or 1.29 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.